Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 791,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,331,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,653,000 after buying an additional 109,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.40. 90,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

