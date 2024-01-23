Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 807.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 438,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

VICI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 662,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,529. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.