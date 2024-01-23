Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $151.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.73.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

