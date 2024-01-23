Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 276.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 5,698,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

