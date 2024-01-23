Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 750,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.