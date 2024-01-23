Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

