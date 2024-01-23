CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

