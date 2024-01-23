Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 8,028,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,696,529. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

