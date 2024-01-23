Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

