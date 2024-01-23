CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

