Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 367,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,907. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

