Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

