Christopher Swift Sells 46,818 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

HIG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

