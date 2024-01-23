China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
