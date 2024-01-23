Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

