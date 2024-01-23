Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

CHKP stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 536,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,310. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

