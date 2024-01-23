Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

