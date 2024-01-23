Certuity LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Certuity LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 128,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,974. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.