Certuity LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. 265,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,973. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

