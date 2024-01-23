Certuity LLC Sells 10,186 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 485,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

