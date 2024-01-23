Certuity LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.55. 214,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.39. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $628.29. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

