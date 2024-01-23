Certuity LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.31. 304,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

