Certuity LLC Purchases 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.43. 307,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.