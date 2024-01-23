Certuity LLC Purchases 133 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $749.60. The stock had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $694.89 and a 200 day moving average of $614.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $766.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

