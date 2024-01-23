Certuity LLC Purchases 108 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

