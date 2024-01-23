Certuity LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,906. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

