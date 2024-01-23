Certuity LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,906. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.