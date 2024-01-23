Certuity LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.48. 3,199,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,666. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $241.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

