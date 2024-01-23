Certuity LLC Buys Shares of 877 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.74. 397,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.60.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

