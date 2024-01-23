Certuity LLC Acquires New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

