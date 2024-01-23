Certuity LLC Acquires 876 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 40,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

