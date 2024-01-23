Certuity LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 3,316,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430,573. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

