Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 2.5 %

CDAY opened at $67.90 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,264.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $366,250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 741,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

