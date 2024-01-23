Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $88.10. 35,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

