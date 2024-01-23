Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.68

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 115653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

