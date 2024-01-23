CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $978.71 million and $2.89 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 114% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00024793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.96 or 0.99645244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00197943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.31318648 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,534,841.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

