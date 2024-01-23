Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CJ stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$994.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

