Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.10 billion and $523.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,199.10 or 0.05659776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,406,701,713 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

