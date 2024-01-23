Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

