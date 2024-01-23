Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

RARE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.