Canoe Financial LP Sells 2,167 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canoe Financial LP decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $40,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 897,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,645. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

