Canoe Financial LP Sells 14,751 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.10.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

