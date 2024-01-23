Canoe Financial LP Sells 13,243 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.18% of Rogers Communications worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,679. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

