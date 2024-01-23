Canoe Financial LP Has $85.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,131 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $797,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $517.66. 1,348,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.36 and its 200-day moving average is $515.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $478.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.