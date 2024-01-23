Canoe Financial LP Has $26.82 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 977,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,568. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.