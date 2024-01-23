Canoe Financial LP Acquires 29,819 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 1,770,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,311. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

