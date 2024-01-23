Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.85.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,176. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

