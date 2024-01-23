Camden National Bank Sells 524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,269. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $597.18. 1,673,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

