Camden National Bank Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camden National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,099. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

