Camden National Bank Has $838,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

EMXC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 958,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

