Camden National Bank Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.63. 273,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,756. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
